Here is why Narendra Modi is credited as lyricist in Modi Journey of a Common Man

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is credited as one of the lyricists in Eros Now’s upcoming web series Modi – Journey of a Common Man.

Talking about PM Modi being credited for lyrics in the show, Modi – Journey of a Common Man director Umesh Shukla exclusively told indianexpress.com, “There are many poems that have been written by him and we decided to use close to 10 of them in the end credits. Ashish Sharma, who plays the young Modi, has narrated the same.”

When asked about the thought behind using PM’s work, Umesh said, “He has been penning his life journey through poetry for a long time. When I got access to it, I realised we shouldn’t let it go in vain. So, we have tried to incorporate his poems in the credits.”

Umesh Shukla is known for directing Oh My God and 102 Not Out. Mahesh Thakur plays the role of Narendra Modi in this biographical series.

Modi – Journey of a Common Man stars Faizal Khan, Ashish Sharma, Darshan Jariwala, Prachee Shah Paandya, Makrand Deshpande and Anang Desai.

A biopic titled PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in titular role, is all set to hit theaters on April 5. The film recently courted controversy for crediting Javed Akhtar and Sameer as lyricists. Both of them denied working on the film.

Producer Sandip Ssingh later revealed that they have used the songs “Ishwar Allah” from 1947: Earth and “Suno gaur se duniya walon” from Dus, and hence Javed and Sameer were given credit.