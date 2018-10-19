Narcos Mexico trailer: Diego Luna and Michael Pena look ready for the ultimate drug war

Narcos: Mexico’s first trailer sees Diego Luna as drug lord Félix Gallardo

The first trailer of Narcos: Mexico is out and it looks completely different from the first three seasons of the show. The all-new Narcos is as new as its title. It is all kinds of flashy and upbeat and sets the mood for the 1980s just right.

The trailer has been cut in a more commercial fashion and is set to an equally upbeat music. Yes, the end game is still the same here, but we now have a different set of characters whose actions we have to follow.

In the first three seasons of the show, the drama had unfolded in Colombia, but this time Michael Peña (DEA agent Kiki Camarena) and Diego Luna (Félix Gallardo) will play the cat-and-mouse chase in Mexico.

Intending it as a companion series to the first three seasons, the makers are introducing the fourth season as “the birth of Mexico’s drug war.” The show has been inspired by true events. It has been shot in America as well as in Mexico. Narcos: Mexico has been created by Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro. The show has been produced by Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro, Eric Newman and José Padilha.

It will start streaming on Netflix from November 16.

