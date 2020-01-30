Narcos Mexico Season 2 trailer: Gallardo is done with Columbians as he sets up the biggest drug cartel

Narcos Mexico Season 2 starts streaming on February 13. Narcos Mexico Season 2 starts streaming on February 13.

The trailer of Narcos Mexico Season 2 is out, and it features Diego Luna’s Felix Gallardo running his drug empire in Mexico. From what we can tell from the trailer, Felix’s main objective is to unite the smaller drug dealers, so that they all work for him.

Felix declares in the trailer, “The Colombians are no longer in charge. It’s my turn.”

Watch the trailer of Narcos Mexico Season 2:

One of the high points of the trailer is the pet tiger who roams around the residence of Gallardo.

In the first season of the show, the action of the series shifted from Columbia to Mexico and traced the origins of Guadalajara cartel. As Gallardo starts building his empire, he has to go against the Cali cartel, who were the focus in Narcos Season 3.

Narcos Mexico was initially planned as the fourth season of Narcos but eventually turned out to be a companion series.

The series is created by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato and Doug Miro. Narcos Mexico Season 2 premieres on Netflix on February 13.

