Narcos Mexico Season 2 teaser: The drug wars continue as Miguel Gallardo returns

The teaser of Narcos Mexico Season 2 is out, and it builds up the anticipation around the upcoming season. In this video, we see Miguel Gallardo (Diego Luna) sitting at the head of the table surrounded by his peers as a DEA agent listens in to their conversation.

On the surface, everyone is cheering each other in a civil conversation. However, under the table, they are all pointing guns at each other.

The voice-over of agent Walt Breslin returns as he says, “Backstabbing’s hard work; it wears you out, eventually. No one stays on top forever. And no one is untouchable.”

Watch the teaser of Narcos Mexico Season 2:

Narcos Mexico was initially planned as the fourth season of Narcos but eventually turned out to be a companion series. Narcos was set against the Columbian drug trade, but this series is set entirely in Mexico.

Diego Luna plays Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the leader of the Guadalajara Cartel, and is at the centre of the series. Michael Peña plays Kiki Camarena, the lead DEA agent on the case.

The series is created by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato and Doug Miro. Narcos Mexico Season 2 premieres on February 13.

