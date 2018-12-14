Narcos Mexico season 2: Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy set to return

Netflix announced Friday that Diego Luna and Scoot McNairy will play the lead roles in the upcoming second season of Narcos: Mexico.

The streaming giant renewed the show for a second season earlier this month.

Originally intended as a fourth season of Narcos, which focused on the rise of the cocaine business in Colombia under Pablo Escobar and his Medellin Cartel, Narcos: Mexico became a new series, shifting the focus to the beginnings of the Mexican drug trade and how it became what it is today.

Production recently began on season two in Mexico City, Mexico with Eric Newman attached as showrunner and executive producer.

Jose Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard and Andres Baiz are also executive producing the series.

The season one of Narcos: Mexico, that started streaming from November 16, has moved the story to Mexico and charts the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes charge.

Luna recently received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination (Best Actor in a Drama Series) for his performance in season one; the series also got a WGA nomination in the Episodic Drama category.ategory.

In addition to Luna and Pena, the first season also starred Alyssa Diaz, Joaquín Cosio, Matt Letscher, and Aaron Staton.

