Thursday, July 19, 2018

Narcos Season 4: Netflix series to shed light on the rise of Guadalajara Cartel

The reboot of Netflix original series Narcos will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots in Mexico. Michael Pena and Diego Luna will play Kiki Camarena and Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, respectively, in Narcos: Mexico.

July 19, 2018
narcos mexico cast michael pena Diego Luna Narcos: Mexico will begin streaming on Netflix later this year.
After spending three seasons in Colombia, internationally popular drug-trafficking drama Narcos is heading to Mexico to explore the rise of the Guadalajara cartel. Narcos: Mexico stars Michael Peña and Diego Luna, who play undercover DEA agent Kiki Camarena and Guadalajara cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, respectively.

According to a statement by Netflix, Narcos: Mexico will show us “the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.”

Narcos: Mexico is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix.

Check out the first look of Michael Pena and Diego Luna in Narcos: Mexico.

michael pena narcos mexico Michael Pena plays Kiki Camarena in Narcos: Mexico. Diego Luna narcos mexico Diego Luna plays Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in Narcos: Mexico.

Here is the additional cast of Narcos: Mexico:

  • Aaron Staton as Butch Sears
  • Alejandro Edda as Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman
  • Alfonso Dosal as Benjamin Arellano Felix
  • Alyssa Diaz as Mika Camarena
  • Clark Freeman as Ed Heath
  • Ernesto Alterio as Salvador Osuna Nava
  • Fermín Martinez as Juan Jose Esparragoza Moreno (“El Azul”)
  • Fernanda Urrejola as Maria Elvira
  • Gerardo Taracena as Pablo Acosta
  • Gorka Lasaosa as Hector Palma
  • Guillermo Villegas as Sammy Alvarez
  • Horacio Garcia Rojas as Tomas Morlet
  • Jackie Earle Haley as Jim Ferguson
  • Joaquín Cosío as Don Neto (Ernesto-Fonseca Carillo)
  • José María Yazpik reprises his role as Amado Carrillo Fuentes
  • Lenny Jacobson as Roger Knapp
  • Manuel Masalva as Ramon Arellano Felix
  • Matt Letscher as James Kuykendall
  • Tenoch Huerta as Rafael Caro Quintero
  • Teresa Ruiz as Isabella Bautista
  • Tessa Ia as Sofia Conesa
  • Yul Vazquez as John Gavin

