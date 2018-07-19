Narcos Season 4: Netflix series to shed light on the rise of Guadalajara Cartel

Narcos: Mexico will begin streaming on Netflix later this year. Narcos: Mexico will begin streaming on Netflix later this year.

After spending three seasons in Colombia, internationally popular drug-trafficking drama Narcos is heading to Mexico to explore the rise of the Guadalajara cartel. Narcos: Mexico stars Michael Peña and Diego Luna, who play undercover DEA agent Kiki Camarena and Guadalajara cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, respectively.

According to a statement by Netflix, Narcos: Mexico will show us “the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.”

Narcos: Mexico is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix.

Check out the first look of Michael Pena and Diego Luna in Narcos: Mexico.

Michael Pena plays Kiki Camarena in Narcos: Mexico.

Diego Luna plays Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in Narcos: Mexico.

Here is the additional cast of Narcos: Mexico:

Aaron Staton as Butch Sears

Alejandro Edda as Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman

Alfonso Dosal as Benjamin Arellano Felix

Alyssa Diaz as Mika Camarena

Clark Freeman as Ed Heath

Ernesto Alterio as Salvador Osuna Nava

Fermín Martinez as Juan Jose Esparragoza Moreno (“El Azul”)

Fernanda Urrejola as Maria Elvira

Gerardo Taracena as Pablo Acosta

Gorka Lasaosa as Hector Palma

Guillermo Villegas as Sammy Alvarez

Horacio Garcia Rojas as Tomas Morlet

Jackie Earle Haley as Jim Ferguson

Joaquín Cosío as Don Neto (Ernesto-Fonseca Carillo)

José María Yazpik reprises his role as Amado Carrillo Fuentes

Lenny Jacobson as Roger Knapp

Manuel Masalva as Ramon Arellano Felix

Matt Letscher as James Kuykendall

Tenoch Huerta as Rafael Caro Quintero

Teresa Ruiz as Isabella Bautista

Tessa Ia as Sofia Conesa

Yul Vazquez as John Gavin

