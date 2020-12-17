scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Naomi Scott joins Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal

In the Anatomy of a Scandal series, Naomi Scott will portray Olivia Lytton, a parliamentary researcher with a bright future who's facing a powerful adversary.

December 17, 2020
Naomi Scott starrer Anatomy of a Scandal follows the story of a scandal among the British privileged elite.

Actor Naomi Scott, known for Charlie’s Angels and Aladdin, has boarded Anatomy of a Scandal, a six-part Netflix series.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the project hails from Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley and former House of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the London-set show follows the story of a scandal among the British privileged elite, and explores the themes of sexual consent and privilege.

Scott will portray Olivia Lytton, a parliamentary researcher with a bright future who’s facing a powerful adversary.

Previously announced cast includes Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend.

SJ Clarkson, whose credits include Succession and Jessica Jones, will helm the series.

Kelley and Gibson are attached as writers, showrunners and executive producers of Anatomy of a Scandal, backed by Liza Chasin’s 3dot productions and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories.

