Nakuul Mehta opens up about ‘TV actor’ label, Shriya Saran reflects on ‘insane’ working hours: ‘I don’t think we take enough pride in television as a fraternity’

In an exclusive interview, Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran discuss the challenges TV actors face while navigating multiple mediums.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
5 min readMumbaiJan 29, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran on TV actorsNakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran reflect on labels associated with TV actors.
Make us preferred source on Google

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran are currently seen in JioHotstar’s web series Space Gen: Chandrayaan. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Nakuul spoke about dealing with the ‘TV actor’ label when venturing into other mediums. Meanwhile, Shriya reflected on the “insane” working hours TV actors have to endure.

‘Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan also come from Indian television’

Talking about how many TV stars face the ‘TV actor’ label when they attempt to venture into the OTT space, Nakuul said, “As a creative person, you keep evolving, whilst the world will keep giving you labels of being a TV actor or film actor. I feel there are two kinds of actors. One is a good actor, and the other one is hopefully trying to be better. It doesn’t matter which medium you work in. Take Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan, who won the National Award this year, they both came from Indian television. I don’t think we take enough pride in television ourselves as a fraternity. Some of the best talent we have today came from TV. Mona Singh is rocking it up. There’s Surveen Chawla, Mrunal Thakur, Sakshi Tanwar, Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana, who have done TV.”

Also Read: Shriya Saran recalls emotional pregnancy journey; says Nakuul Mehta was ‘very lost’ during wife’s pregnancy

‘TV actors have insane working hours’

While discussing the challenges both TV and film actors face in transitioning to OTT platforms, Shriya Saran also lauded television actors for their hard work, particularly their demanding working hours. “What happens with TV is, you live with the character for so many months. Their working hours are insane. They literally work for 20 hours, so from the time they get to the set to the time they leave, it’s insane. 16-17 hours is normal.”

When Nakuul Mehta was asked if he had been in a similar situation, the Ishqbaaz actor responded, “Luckily its not happened to me. I made my contracts really tight. I care about my life. But that’s true, the biggest of actors on TV put those kinds of hours.” Shriya added, “If you are working for so many hours, and they manage to hold on to their audience for so long, it means they are such evolved actors. TV actors are super evolved in terms of the work they put in.”

Summing it up, Nakuul shared, “There are good and bad actors in all mediums, so to generalize is hard. But it is also upto you to be able to try different things. You wouldn’t know if you belong to a certain medium until you try.”

Nakuul on venturing into the OTT space even before its boom

Not many might know, but Nakuul Mehta produced a web show in 2016, 3-4 years before the OTT boom happened in the country. Nakuul said that taking the leap of faith, before the platform had fully evolved, came from a desire to carve out his own space. “When I started doing TV, after my first show, I said I really love this medium. I love how audiences get to sample your work, but I also wanted to do other work. But then people would not necessarily see you as a material for other work, so I thought I was going to create something that is my own. That’s also got to do with being young, stupid and courageous. I wrote a random yweet to Ronnie Screwvala,” Nakuul shared.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | ‘Lag raha hai main Goa mein reh rahi hoon’: Inside TV actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee’s Mumbai home — a calm, coastal space rooted in memory

He added, “I had heard he was producing stuff online even before OTT came. I said I have a mad idea for you, and he wrote back with an email address. Then I emailed him the idea, and he asked me to present it to the creative director. I met Ronnie, and he said, ‘How much money do you need?’ So, you need to dream big. If you had asked me a few years ago whether I’d be sitting here giving an interview with Shriya, I would have never imagined it. She was a massive star when I was starting out. But it’s good to see at this juncture in her career she cares for good stories.”

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
'Ajit Pawar vibed on music, requested songs for 2 hours non-stop': Rahul Vaidya's video with 'Ajit dada' goes viral
Rahul Vaidya shares unseen video of late Ajit Pawar enjoying at his live show
'Rajinikanth slept on floor, didn't disturb me': Actor recalls his 'sensitive' gesture
Rajinikanth's kind gesture left an impression on Arvind Swamy
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran is the current Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India. (Express Photo)
Economic Survey sees FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2%
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
Children playing with lights in train civic sense debate
'Teach them early': Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage
heavy snowfall himachal pradesh
‘River of snow’ flows through village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; video stuns internet
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Samson
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
Zakir Khan announced a health break last week
'I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares 'genetic illnesses in my family' as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Must Read
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
'I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares 'genetic illnesses in my family' as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early
Zakir Khan announced a health break last week
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement