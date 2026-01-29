Nakuul Mehta opens up about ‘TV actor’ label, Shriya Saran reflects on ‘insane’ working hours: ‘I don’t think we take enough pride in television as a fraternity’

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran are currently seen in JioHotstar’s web series Space Gen: Chandrayaan. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Nakuul spoke about dealing with the ‘TV actor’ label when venturing into other mediums. Meanwhile, Shriya reflected on the “insane” working hours TV actors have to endure.
‘Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan also come from Indian television’
Talking about how many TV stars face the ‘TV actor’ label when they attempt to venture into the OTT space, Nakuul said, “As a creative person, you keep evolving, whilst the world will keep giving you labels of being a TV actor or film actor. I feel there are two kinds of actors. One is a good actor, and the other one is hopefully trying to be better. It doesn’t matter which medium you work in. Take Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan, who won the National Award this year, they both came from Indian television. I don’t think we take enough pride in television ourselves as a fraternity. Some of the best talent we have today came from TV. Mona Singh is rocking it up. There’s Surveen Chawla, Mrunal Thakur, Sakshi Tanwar, Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana, who have done TV.”
While discussing the challenges both TV and film actors face in transitioning to OTT platforms, Shriya Saran also lauded television actors for their hard work, particularly their demanding working hours. “What happens with TV is, you live with the character for so many months. Their working hours are insane. They literally work for 20 hours, so from the time they get to the set to the time they leave, it’s insane. 16-17 hours is normal.”
When Nakuul Mehta was asked if he had been in a similar situation, the Ishqbaaz actor responded, “Luckily its not happened to me. I made my contracts really tight. I care about my life. But that’s true, the biggest of actors on TV put those kinds of hours.” Shriya added, “If you are working for so many hours, and they manage to hold on to their audience for so long, it means they are such evolved actors. TV actors are super evolved in terms of the work they put in.”
Summing it up, Nakuul shared, “There are good and bad actors in all mediums, so to generalize is hard. But it is also upto you to be able to try different things. You wouldn’t know if you belong to a certain medium until you try.”
Nakuul on venturing into the OTT space even before its boom
Not many might know, but Nakuul Mehta produced a web show in 2016, 3-4 years before the OTT boom happened in the country. Nakuul said that taking the leap of faith, before the platform had fully evolved, came from a desire to carve out his own space. “When I started doing TV, after my first show, I said I really love this medium. I love how audiences get to sample your work, but I also wanted to do other work. But then people would not necessarily see you as a material for other work, so I thought I was going to create something that is my own. That’s also got to do with being young, stupid and courageous. I wrote a random yweet to Ronnie Screwvala,” Nakuul shared.
He added, “I had heard he was producing stuff online even before OTT came. I said I have a mad idea for you, and he wrote back with an email address. Then I emailed him the idea, and he asked me to present it to the creative director. I met Ronnie, and he said, ‘How much money do you need?’ So, you need to dream big. If you had asked me a few years ago whether I’d be sitting here giving an interview with Shriya, I would have never imagined it. She was a massive star when I was starting out. But it’s good to see at this juncture in her career she cares for good stories.”
