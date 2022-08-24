‘Hurt’ Nadia Jagessar opens up about ‘breaking Shekhar’s heart’ on Indian Matchmaking, reveals she was dating someone for a year and he knew about it

The Nadia-Shekhar storyline took an unexpected turn in the second season of Indian Matchmaking, which debuted on Netflix last week. The first season ended with the two singles going on a pleasant date in Chicago, and all seemed to be well. But the second season began with Nadia and Shekhar’s would-be relationship not having progressed much.

Shekhar paid a visit to Nadia’s home, and met her folks, who seemed to be very impressed by him. But a little later, he was blindsided when Nadia hit it off (and made out) with another single, Vishal, at a party she threw for matchmaker Sima Taparia. Shekhar saw them kiss, and later communicated his heartbreak to her over a FaceTime call.

In an interview with Urban Asian, Nadia Jagessar said that she and Shekhar weren’t dating, and so she did what any single woman in her 30s would do after getting along with a ‘cute guy’. She also said that Shekhar’s disappointment wasn’t communicated to her until much later, and that she was ‘hurt’ by the kind of criticism being thrown her way. In the show, Nadia repeatedly asserted that Shekhar hadn’t expressed any desire to take their ‘relationship’ to the next level in the two years that they’d known each other, and Shekhar had said that he was expressly told by Nadia that they were just friends.

Asked about the whole situation, Nadia said, “At the mixer, I obviously invited all my friends, and you get to meet the new cast members. It was just a really fun way to bring everyone together. I remember when Vishal walked in, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, who is this guy? He’s cute’. At the end of the night, we kissed. Shekhar and I were never together at any point in the two-and-a-half years we’ve known each other. And so, I did what any single girl in her 30s would do. I saw a cute guy and we hit it off, and that was it. If feelings were hurt, it was never communicated to me until very much later. I’m just living my life.”

When Nadia was told that it came across on screen like she broke Shekhar’s heart, she said, “During the time I’ve known Shekhar, I had a boyfriend for a year that he knew about. The three of us would literally FaceTime. So if you weren’t upset about the fact that I had a boyfriend, how could you be upset about me kissing a boy?

She said that she would’ve appreciated some communication from Shekhar if he was upset about something she did. She also noted that it is ‘unfortunate’ that the ‘show edited it to look’ like she had broken Shekhar’s heart. “It was hurtful that people would think that I would kiss another guy in front of the guy they thought I was with,” she said.