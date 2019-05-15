Toggle Menu
David Letterman’s interview series returning to Netflix on May 31https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/my-next-guest-needs-no-introduction-with-david-letterman-netflix-release-date-may-31-5729658/

David Letterman’s interview series returning to Netflix on May 31

As per reports, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be one of the guests on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The new season will stream on Netflix from May 31.

David Letterman photos
The new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will have six episodes. (Photo: Reuters)

Veteran late night show host David Letterman is coming back with the second season of his interview series on Netflix from May 31.

According to Variety, the new season My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will have six episodes, that will drop at once.

Date of each episode dedicated to in-depth interviews with special guests will be announced later.

As per reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be one of the guests featuring on the show.

The inaugural season of the show kicked off with President Barack Obama, with George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Letterman’s old friend Howard Stern.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Francis Ford Coppola approaches Jude Law and Shia LaBeouf for Megalopolis
2 Black Mirror Season 5 trailer: Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie star in the dystopian drama
3 India moots tax breaks, refunds for foreign film units