My needs don’t create desperation to work: Vijay Varma

Actor Vijay Varma’s hands have been full with back-to-back projects since his breakthrough performance as Moen Bhai in last year’s Gully Boy. From Zoya Akhtar’s segment in Ghost Stories, Tiger Shroff-led Baaghi 3 to Imtiaz Ali’s recent digital debut She, the actor, who completes a decade in the Hindi film industry this year, is busier than ever.

These changes, however, have little impact on the needs of the actor, which is why he continues to say no to a lot of projects. “I practise minimalism in a strange way. My needs don’t create a desperate nature to work. My needs haven’t changed since Gully Boy. I still roam around in rickshaws and cabs. I have a lot of money right now, but I just don’t feel the need to spend it (laughs),” Varma told indianexpress.com.

The actor said even his struggling period never forced him to sign films that did not resonate with him. “It’s easier to say no before you get your breakthrough because you can’t see yourself in those projects and you can’t go through the trauma of shooting and watching them. So, you say no, and it’s okay. I have learned that,” he said.

So, when it came to Netflix’s crime thriller She, Vijay Varma took the decision to be a part of it for just one name – Imtiaz Ali. The show, also featuring Aaditi Pohankar, is about the sexual awakening of a female police constable, and Varma knew that “a twisted” story like this would only be safe to do if it is helmed by a “sufi, romantic mind.”

“Imtiaz Ali is the reason I did it because if it weren’t for a romantic director, I would have never done this part. It had to come from a sufi, romantic mind and heart. He saw romance here. It is strange, twisted and convoluted. Imtiaz Ali treated it with another kind of glove,” the actor said.

She is currently streaming on Netflix.

