My character Pinky is catalyst of change for Balram: Priyanka Chopra on The White Tiger

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday shared with her fans that she approached Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger with the same thought that she has had doing all the other projects — the impact of her character on the story.

Priyanka said she was glad that her character of the New York-raised Pinky Madam, the only beating heart in the family of ruthless minds, acted as the catalyst of change for the film’s protagonist, Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav).

Sharing her approach towards The White Tiger in an Instagram post, Priyanka wrote, “I approach every role with one question – how does this character impact the story? In The White Tiger, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram…she lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one?”

The actor, who is also the executive producer of the Netflix drama, shared alongside a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from The White Tiger shoot. The White Tiger, which is now streaming on Netflix, is an adaptation of the 2008 Aravind Adiga book of the same name.

Also starring Rajkummar Rao, The White Tiger has opened to mixed reviews and audience reactions with debutante Adarsh Gourav’s performance earning a special mention from everyone.