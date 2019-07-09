MX Player to stream Sapna Choudhary’s live performances

Streaming service MX Player has announced an exclusive partnership with Haryanvi dancer-singer Sapna Choudhary.

MX Player will be exclusively streaming Sapna Choudhary’s music, live events, music videos and more. Choudary will also have her own channel on MX Player where she can upload exclusive content only for MX users. Additionally, the dancer will also be featuring in two MX Original series.

Regarding the association, Sapna Choudhary said, “Being the leading OTT platform in our country, it feels great to be associated with MX Player”.

She added, “Their app is reaching out to the heartland of India and through this association, I hope to reach out to my fans and more. What I like most about MX is their openness to varied genres and mine is the first in this genre to be up on the platform.”