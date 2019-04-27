Murder Mystery trailer: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reunite for a whodunit

Netflix recently released the trailer for Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston starrer comedy Murder Mystery and the trailer will take you back to the good old days of the early 2000s when the stars were seen acting in similar-looking dramedies.

Advertising

In the near three-minute trailer, we see Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston exchange a few toned-down insults that they throw at each other as a couple who have been married for a good 15 years. There are a couple of laugh-out-loud moments, but those sequences are not so funny in themselves; what makes one crack a smile is the chemistry that the lead pair shares that make even average moments in the clip bearable.

Watch Murder Mystery trailer here:

An NYC cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston) pack their bags for a Euro-trip but somehow find themselves entangled in a murder mystery after an elderly billionaire dies. What follows next forms the crux of the plot.

Aniston and Sandler have previously shared screen space in the 2011 romantic comedy Just Go With It. Both Sandler and Aniston have acted in similar movies together as well as with other actors. While those films had somehow managed to work for the audience then, it remains to be seen if this tried and tested pair manage to woo the viewers together a second time around.

Advertising

Apart from Aniston and Sandler, Murder Mystery also features Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, John Kani, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Terrence Stamp among others in pivotal roles.

The movie has been directed by Kyle Newacheck with a screenplay by James Vanderbilt. Murder Mystery will start streaming on Netflix from June 14.