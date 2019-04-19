Murder Mystery first look: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite in this comedy

Netflix has released the first look of upcoming comedy film Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the lead roles. The actors are reuniting after 2011’s critically panned Just Go with It.

Sandler and Aniston play a married couple. During a vacation in Europe, they are invited to a gathering by a billionaire. The billionaire gets murdered and the couple becomes the prime suspects.

Murder Mystery also stars Luis Gerardo Mendez and Luke Evans.

Adam Sandler has been away from theatrical films for quite some time now. He has collaborated with Netflix for his last few movies. He made his Netflix debut with The Ridiculous 6 in 2015 and then did the successful The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) in 2017.

Jennifer Aniston was last seen in Dumplin’, a film on which she also served as an executive producer. The movie’s rights were acquired by Netflix.

Murder Mystery’s official synopsis states, “When an NYC cop (Adam Sandler) finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit. Murder Mystery reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston along with an ensemble cast of global talent.”