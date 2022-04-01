Murder in Agonda trailer: Shriya Pilgaonkar and Kubbra Sait promise a riveting whodunit

Amazon miniTV on Friday released the trailer of its upcoming series Murder in Agonda. Directed by Vikram Rai, the crime thriller stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Aasif Khan, Kubbra Sait and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

As per the makers, Murder in Agonda will revolve around a murder mystery in one of Goa’s most respected families. Going by the trailer, it looks like the series will be an engrossing affair that will leave viewers guessing about the culprit.

Talking about the show, Sharan Saikumar, Creative Director of Arré Studio, said, “We at Arré Studio are excited to partner with Amazon miniTV to bring this unorthodox crime thriller series to our audiences. We are confident that the strong narrative and powerful performances of a stellar cast will leave the audience hooked and wanting more. This show is yet another example of our creative and fresh approach to content and add to our wide range of originals across comedy, drama, sci-fi, etc.”

While the first two episodes of Murder in Agonda will premiere on Amazon miniTV on April 8, new episodes will further release every Friday.