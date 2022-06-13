Munawar Faruqui refers to Justin Bieber’s illness in his political joke, faces backlash from fans

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui found himself in a sticky situation after he posted a joke on social media. Referring Justin Bieber’s revelation that a viral disease has temporarily paralysed one side of his face, the Lock Upp winner posted a joke, taking a dig at the political scenario in India. “Dear Justin Bieber, i can totally understand. Even here in india right side not working properly (sic),” he posted on social media. Bieber said he has developed a rare condition called the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

While a few fans were happy to have the ‘purana wala Munawar‘ back, many social media users claimed he was making fun of Bieber’s illness. He was also called out for using someone’s sad state in his jokes.

“Making jokes about someone’s illness just shows how jahil you are… It doesn’t make you funny,” wrote a social media user, while another added, “Wtf?? What’s so funny about this, u think making a joke about somebody’s illness is funny?” With many of his followers including actors Prince Narula and Pragati Mehra laughed on his post, another user mentioned how the joke wasn’t funny. They wrote, “You all think this is funny????”

For the unversed, Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram to talk about his illness. Speaking about the reason behind the recent cancellations of his shows, Bieber said he has developed a rare condition called the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. In a video, Bieber said the condition has fully paralysed the right side of his face. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he said.

This is not the first time Munawar Faruqui’s humour has gotten him in trouble. He has been in the eye of the storm for most of 2021, and had even spent a month in jail last year for allegedly “insulting Hindu gods and goddesses” during one of his shows. After he was released on bail, over a dozen of his shows were cancelled. In a statement, the comedian had later said that he was put in jail for a joke he had never made. He had also hinted that he was done with comedy. “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice,” he had written.

On the work front, Munawar recently starred with girlfriend Nazila in a music video. He has also announced a couple of more videos. While he was also set to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he is yet to get an approval from the visa authorities.