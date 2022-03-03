Munawar Faruqui pokes fun at Shivam Sharma as he calls himself Iron Man, Thanos of Lock Upp. Watch

Comedian Munawar Faruqui and former Splistvilla contestant Shivam Sharma will be at loggerheads in the upcoming episode of AltBalaji and MX Player’s captive reality show, Lock Upp. The streaming platforms have dropped a new promo of the show where Munawar is seen giving a ‘savage’ response to Shivam when he compares himself to Marvel characters Iron Man and Thanos.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

In the video shared by AltBalaji, actor Karanvir Bohra is seen in a conversation with his inmates of Lock Upp. He says, “Hulk ki band bajegi Thanos ke saamne (Hulk won’t be able to fight Thanos)” In response, Shivam says, “Thanos se yaad aaya, iss saal Lock upp season one ka Thanos bhi main hun aur Iron Man bhi main hun (This reminded me, I am the Thanos and Iron Man of Lock Upp season one.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Munawar, who was listening to the conversation, couldn’t resist saying, “Kya baat hai, dono mar jaate hain (Both of them die)”. The comedian’s remark doesn’t go well with Shivam who retorts by saying, “When you laugh, it seems like a dog is panting.” Later in the video, we also see Shivam saying that both, Munawar and Siddharth Sharma, are under his radar now and he will destroy them.

Though Shivam didn’t like Munawar’s joke, the fans of the show supported the comedian. In the comments section, one of them wrote, “Munna bhai is awesome 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥fire hai boss.” Another added, “Savage Faruqui 😂🔥❤️”. One of the followers of the show also wrote, “Munawar on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Lock Upp has 16 celebrity contestants ‘locked up’ in jail for 72 days. Besides Munawar and Shivam, the other contestants on the show are Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan, and Saisha Shinde, among others.