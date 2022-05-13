Munawar Faruqui says he started dating Nazila 6 months ago: ‘The hype over Anjali Arora never affected our relationship’

Munawar Faruqui has been under the constant glare of the media and his fans after he emerged as the Lock Upp winner. While many would feel fatigued, given they’ve already spent more than 70 days confined in a show, the stand-up comedian says he is enjoying the love that’s coming his way. He shared that while fans have been eager to know more about him and keep a tab on his day-to-day activities, they do respect his space. “I have put myself in the public space, it’s not that they are sneaking in my house to see what I am up to. It’s always a good feeling to be loved.”

Munawar Faruqui was speaking as he went live on Indian Express Entertainment page on Thursday. Among many things, one question that most fans had was about his girlfriend Nazila. The comedian had hinted about having someone in his life during the show, but never revealed details. Before walking in with his lady love at the Lock Upp success party, Munawar had shared a picture with his ‘Bubby’ while hiding her face. However, the next day, on her birthday, Nazila, who is a content creator, shared more photos.

When we asked him to share more about his love story, the Lock Upp winner blushed and said he isn’t comfortable giving details about his personal life. “It’s been a year since we have known each other, and started dating about six months back. I am really in a happy space, and everything is great,” he said. Munawar added that Nazila has been confident about him winning the show from day one. “When the team was discussing the format with me, she was sitting across the room. As she heard everything, she looked up to say, ‘Chill dude, you are gonna win this’. She had this kind of confidence in me. And you have no idea how happy she is about this win.”

On the show, Munawar Faruqui’s closeness with Anjali Arora was questioned many times. As fans trended ‘Munjali’ on social media, we quizzed if the hype threatened his relationship with Nazila. Stating that while like any girl, his partner too had her share of doubts, there was no insecurity or chance of their relationship getting affected. “Whatever happened on the show, it’s now done. Both Anjali and I are good friends and we have always maintained that. There’s no stress and we both are happy in our individual lives.”

Interestingly, while Munawar addressed his girlfriend with only her nickname, fans were quick to investigate his love story and discovered Nazila’s existence. When asked what was his reaction to people already knowing her identity, the comedian said, “Fans are really great stalkers. They manage to hunt down people so well. However, that has also caused a lot of people to misunderstand things. But I cannot clarify everything to everyone. I just want to be happy at the moment.”

While Munawar Faruqui was announced as the winner of Kangana Ranaut-hosted show, Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively.