Munawar Faruqui confirmed as the second contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

ALTBalaji on Tuesday revealed Lock Upp’s second confirmed contestant, Munawar Faruqui. The comedian, who has been in news recently for all the wrong reasons, will get locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail for 72 days, along with 15 other contestants. Makers earlier shared that Nisha Rawal will be one of the contestants of the show.

In the teaser announcing Munawar’s participation, the stand-up comedian is seen setting his mike to perform, when he is picked up by people and put inside a jail. The voice-over states that Munawar is now in the lock up, and he will have to play the ‘atyachari khel’ to survive. He is then seen dressed in an orange jumpsuit that prisoners often wear in the US. “Shows huye hain inke cancel, kya chalenge Lock Upp mein inke plans? #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free,” the caption of the video read.

Over a dozen shows of Munawar were cancelled in 2021 due to threats from right-wing groups. He also spent a month in jail earlier this year on charges of “insulting Hindu gods and goddesses” during one of his shows. The stand-up had received support from his colleagues as he called the treatment meted out to him unfair. He had said that he was put in jail for a joke that he had never made.

Commenting on his association with ‘Lock Upp’, Munawar says, “Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-its-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up.

On Monday, after Nisha Rawal’s name was announced, she exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com and shared that she wants the world to know the real Nisha through the show. She said how people just keep talking about that ‘one episode’ in her life with her ex-husband, “I know it’s a bold show and people want controversy but I am much more than just that. During the first conversation I had with the makers, I was blown away with what they have planned for the show, and what they are looking forward to from me. I have always been sceptical about reality shows but I knew this was the chance when they could know me better, as they’ll follow me 24X7.”

The actor also had an interesting take as we asked her reaction if her ex-husband is asked to join the show. Nisha said, “I think that would be a good thing. I have been trying to bring him to the table to talk but he just doesn’t. I think what would be better than the whole world witnessing and finding out the reality. I think I would like nothing more than that.”

The Kangana Ranaut hosted series will see 16 controversial contestants getting locked up in jail for 72 days. The various promos of the show have promised quite a fiery season and even hinted that the contestants would have to reveal their deepest darkest secrets to survive the game. Starting February 27, Lock Upp will stream 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.