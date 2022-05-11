Munawar Faruqui celebrates girlfriend Nazila’s birthday, see photos

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui had promised fans that he would tell them more about his girlfriend once the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show ends. He has kept his word and the stand-up comedian first posted a beautiful picture with a girl in his Instagram stories, leaving many speculating whether she’s his girlfriend. We have now learnt that her name is Nazila Sitashi.

Nazila has now taken to her social media platforms to share pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations with her boyfriend Munawar, on Tuesday night. The pictures show Munawar and Nazila enjoying a quaint dinner, and she also posted a picture of her birthday cake and a couple of pictures where the two are seen taking mirror selfies together.

Sharing these pictures, Nazila wrote, “two celebrations in one🥳,” hinting at how the two of them celebrated her birthday, and being reunited after Munawar’s successful stint on Lock Upp.

Both Munawar and Nazila twinned in pink t-shirts. In one of the pictures that Nazil shared, Munawar is seen gifting her a bouquet of red roses as she clicks his picture. She also gave glimpses of a celebratory dinner spread for two.

Nazila, or Nazil as people are calling her, is a model and a YouTuber. In the picture that Munawar had shared earlier, he is seen holding her from the back with a heart sticker on the photo. He also wrote, “Bubby Bubby tera ni mai,” with Diljit Dosanjh’s song “Lover” playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Munawar might have won fans with his adorable camaraderie with fellow contestant Anjali Arora in Lock Upp, he’s time and again spoken about having a partner in real life. He even got candid about her to indianexpress.com recently. Calling her Bubby, Munawar had mentioned he’d reveal her identity after Lock Upp ends.

Munawar turned out to be one of the most popular contestants on Lock Upp and eventually took home the trophy. On Tuesday night, he held a live session on Instagram to interact with his fans and followers. This live session registered 133K viewers.