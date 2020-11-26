Mumbai Diaries 26/11 teaser: The story of the first responders

Mohit Raina in a still from Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The first teaser of Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma’s Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is out. While the title is self-explanatory, the clip shows us the state of people from different walks of life as they are trying to make sense of the chaos around them.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will showcase the strenuous conditions under which hospital staff worked at the time. Going by the teaser, Mohit Raina is apparently a senior surgeon who calls the shots. The show is meant to be a tribute to the first responders who worked relentlessly to save lives during the terror attack.

Talking about the series, director Nikkhil Advani said in a statement, “We Mumbaikars often discuss where we were on that fateful night when this devastating incident shook the entire city. There have been several shows and films centered on the incident, but no one has explored the doctors’ side of it. With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind.”

Apart from Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 also features Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March next year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd