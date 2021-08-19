Mumbai Diaries 26/11 teaser: Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma play saviours on that fateful night

The first teaser of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is out and it looks like an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The series, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina in the lead roles, is set against the terror attacks that rocked Mumbai in 2008.

The teaser gives a peek at how events unfolded inside a hospital where victims of the terror attacks were being brought in. The doctors and medical professionals had to stay alert through the night as people with severe injuries were being constantly brought in.

Konkona Sen Sharma shared the trailer with the caption, “Let’s not forget those who dared to stand against all odds and did their duty. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, New Series, Sept 9 on @primevideoin.”

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 also stars Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

The show has been created by Nikkhil Advani of Kal Ho Naa Ho and D-Day fame.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 starts streaming from September 9 on Amazon Prime Video.