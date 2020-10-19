Mum Bhai trailer: Angad Bedi’s web series looks hackneyed

Mum Bhai begins streaming on AltBalaji from November 6. (Photo: AltBalaji/YouTube)

A trailer for AltBalaji’s upcoming crime web series Mum Bhai, starring Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher and Sandeepa Dhar in the lead roles, is out. Despite a pretty long-ish lengthy trailer, there is little of the actual story in the clip. It just has characters expressing bravado and swagger.

Mum Bhai seems to be about the political-underworld nexus, how cops have to operate within the bounds of the law, but gangsters have no such compulsion, and so on.

Mum Bhai has Angad Bedi’s cop and “encounter” specialist Bhaskar Shetty who would do anything to clean up his city. A character says something to the effect of, “We had to descend to the level of city’s scum to get rid of then.” Which basically means “we” had become as ruthless as gangsters or terrorists to bring them down.

This argument is something we have seen several times in Hindi movies, and it did not make sense then. It makes even less sense now.

The official synopsis of the web series reads, “Jab saamne power, paisa aur Mumbai ko rule karne ka mauka ho, toh iss picture ka hero kaun nahi banna chahega! Iss game ke rules the bade simple, jiski goli mein dum vo power mein aa gaya… Bhaskar ke 83 encounters ya Rama ka bhaigiri wala tashan. Kaun jeetne wala tha #MumBhai ka title? Show streaming, 6th Nov, on @altbalaji.”

Mum Bhai begins streaming on AltBalaji from November 6.

