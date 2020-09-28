Mulan to release in India on December 4

Mulan will premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 4. (Photo: Disney)

The India release date of Disney’s Mulan is here. It will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 4. In addition to English, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

Notably, the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar will be able to stream Mulan at no extra cost. In the US, the film premiered on Disney+ on September 4 for an additional one-time fee of $29.99. In the US as well, the film will be available to stream free of cost from December 4.

Mulan, a Niki Caro directorial, is the live-action remake of the 1998 animated movie of the same name. The animated film took its story from The Ballad of Mulan, a Chinese folk song.

Set in China during the Han dynasty, Mulan follows Hua Mulan, a rebellious young woman who disguises herself as a man and enlists in the Imperial Army to fight off the Huns, invaders from the north, so that her ailing father would not have to go as part of conscription.

Mulan received mostly positive reviews, scoring 75 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “It could have told its classic story with greater depth, but the live-action Mulan is a visual marvel that serves as a stirring update to its animated predecessor.”

