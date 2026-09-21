Joke on Mukesh Chhabra’s girlfriend halted India’s Got Latent? Samay Raina responds

Samay Raina’s joke about casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s girlfriend reportedly turned tense during the shoot of India’s Got Latent, but the comedian shared his side of the story.

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 has once again sparked discussion online, this time over a series of jokes aimed at casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The latest episode featured Chhabra alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, creator Bhuvan Bam and comedian Kaustubh Agarwal.

During the episode, Samay Raina took several digs at Chhabra’s casting career, including jokes around the casting process. Samay Raina also took a personal dig at Mukesh Chhabra during the roasting session.

After a series of jokes about Chhabra’s casting process, the casting director said, “My girlfriend must be watching. What must she think of me?” Raina quickly responded, “You have a girlfriend also? What movie is she going to feature in?” The joke drew laughter from the panel and audience.