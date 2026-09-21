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Joke on Mukesh Chhabra’s girlfriend halted India’s Got Latent? Samay Raina responds
Samay Raina’s latest India’s Got Latent episode featuring Mukesh Chhabra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhuvan Bam has sparked discussion online after a joke about Chhabra’s girlfriend.
Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 has once again sparked discussion online, this time over a series of jokes aimed at casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The latest episode featured Chhabra alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, creator Bhuvan Bam and comedian Kaustubh Agarwal.
During the episode, Samay Raina took several digs at Chhabra’s casting career, including jokes around the casting process. Samay Raina also took a personal dig at Mukesh Chhabra during the roasting session.
After a series of jokes about Chhabra’s casting process, the casting director said, “My girlfriend must be watching. What must she think of me?” Raina quickly responded, “You have a girlfriend also? What movie is she going to feature in?” The joke drew laughter from the panel and audience.
However, an unverified social media report claimed that the exchange did not remain entirely light-hearted backstage. According to the report, Chhabra was upset after the joke involving his girlfriend and the shoot was allegedly paused for around 15 minutes. The same report claimed that Bhuvan Bam had to step in to help calm the situation.
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Responding to the same, Samay took to his Instagram story to share a reply.
Samay Raina re-posted a post that read, “I WAS THERE WHEN THIS EPISODE WAS SHOT! The show was stopped for 15 minutes after Samay joked about Mukesh Chhabra’s girlfriend because he got angry, according to what’s being discussed. Mukesh had no problem with jokes about his gender, but the moment Samay joked about his girlfriend, he lost his mind. Bhuvan Bam had to step in to calm things down. That might also explain why you noticed Samay didn’t make many more jokes about Mukesh Chhabra in the second half.”
I reply, Samay wrote on a lighter note, “After this Shaktimaan came and we all said sorry shaktimaan and then proceeded to do the show after touching Sunil Pal’s feet 😅.”
The episode also featured several other memorable exchanges. Samya Raina roasted Nawazuddin Siddiqui over his appearance in Thamma, asking the actor why he had done the film.
Bhuvan Bam also became part of a separate joke involving Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. After a contestant performed an Amitabh Bachchan mimicry act, Bhuvan made a reference to Rekha. Chhabra responded with a playful warning, telling him, “Beta, tera abhi toh film career shuru hua hai, meri jaan.”
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