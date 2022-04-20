Ms Marvel’s vibrant new poster reflects Kamala Khan’s heritage, see photo

Pakistani illustrator and designer Shehzil Malik recently shared a vibrant-looking Ms Marvel poster on her social media. The artiste shared that she was excited to collaborate with Marvel Studios for the poster.

“The @msmarvelofficial poster is here! @marvel asked to use some of my artworks in the show to represent Kamala Khan’s heritage as a Muslim/Pakistani-American superhero, and it’s so exciting to see it come together! ⚡️🇵🇰⚡️ – Thank you to @sharmeenobaidchinoy for thinking of me, and the Marvel team for including my art in the show 🙏🏾 – The poster is designed by Marvel; original artworks that they’ve collaged in the background are by me,” read the post caption.

Congratulatory messages poured in from all corners, as artistes and fans rushed to comment on the happy news. One wrote, “This is awesome! Congrats Shehzil!” Another person stated, “Could not love this more!” Yet another wrote, “Yes! The world needs to see your work.”

The artwork was also shared by the social media handles of Ms Marvel show and Marvel Studios. The poster features an eclectic collage of characters from the upcoming Disney Plus series. The background that features Shehzil’s art shows paintings of Ms Marvel wearing hijab and looking fierce. The image also represents the various facets of Ms Marvel’s personality — how she’s like at home, in her school space and when she is helping the world out by donning her superhero costume.

Ms Marvel, the first Pakistani-American Muslim superhero, which depicts a young woman in charge, will begin streaming on Disney Plus from June 8.