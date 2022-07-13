How Ms Marvel went from being worst-rated Marvel show to getting 98% approval ratings, emerged as MCU’s best show

Disney Plus series Ms Marvel will have its finale today (Wednesday). As fans wait with bated breath for the episode, it’s important to point out that despite many reservations from the audience and critics alike, Iman Vellani-starrer show has already passed with flying colours. Ms Marvel is the highest rated MCU show or film till date, with an impressive 98 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing the likes of Black Panther (96%), Avengers: Endgame and Iron Man (both at 96%).

When the show started, it was hit by a wave of 1-star reviews and dismissed as “cringe.” However, the show recovered and went from being the lowest-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe series to top of the list. Show’s co-creator Sana Amanat told NBC about how Ms Marvel found favour with audience, “I think it comes from a place of anger and a sense that their identities are being threatened. If they can’t connect with it, then that’s OK. I just wish they wouldn’t try to put it down.”

She said the show is now giving South Asian teenagers a sense of connectedness. “It’s amazing to see how they’re internalizing that imagery. I just hope it gives them a sense of competency that, frankly, I didn’t have growing up, and a sense of connectedness inside of their culture and who they are because I think that’s incredibly important,” she said.

In a recent interview, Indian actor Mohan Kapur, who plays Kamala Khan’s father Yusuf Khan in the show, said that he has been enjoying his ride as the Marvel series character and is overwhelmed with fans’ love.

“Just from seeing sweet things like people saying that you’re the best dad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You’re the best dad ever on-screen to the Green Hulk scene of mine which everyone is loving. It’s just amazing stuff, man,” Mohan told News18.

The actor also opened up about sharing screen space with his reel-life daughter and new MCU star Iman Vellani. “What you see is what she is actually in real life. She is Kamala Khan because she is a crazy Marvel fan so she just adapted to the role. For me, I just think she’s such a cute looking kid that I feel the fatherly emotions towards her. If Iman was my daughter, that’s exactly how we’d be,” Mohan added.

The actor also lamented about not being a part of the Karachi schedule and said that the Partition portion have been done with great care by the Marvel team, further adding that the world should know about it since it’s ‘our genocide.’

Mohan Kapur will return to Marvel Cinematic Universe with Brie Larson-starrer The Marvels.