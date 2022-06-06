Ms Marvel writers on possible Shah Rukh Khan cameo: ‘If he wants to be in the show, we will reshoot’

Shah Rukh Khan has found a devoted fan in the fictional superhero Ms Marvel, played by Iman Vellani in the upcoming series. Ms Marvel tells the story of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager growing up in Jersey City. While she’s a superhero by night, during the day she shows her desi roots, and that includes fawning over Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan. The show will have several references to the star, much to the excitement of fans.

In an interview with ET Times, writer Sana Amanat responded if fans needed to keep an eye open for an SRK cameo in the show. She answered, “If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again!” Writers Billal Fallah and Adil El Arbi went one step ahead and said that they would love to have him in the Bad Boys remake.

Sana said that references to Shah Rukh exist even in the Ms Marvel comics, citing her own youth as a Pakistani growing up in New Jersey. “Shah Rukh, if you want to work with us, we are down for it,” she said.

Ms Marvel will debut on Disney+ on June 8. The six-episode series is designed to set up the upcoming The Marvels, in which the character will unite on the big screen with Captain Marvel. Apart from Vellani in the lead role, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Matt Lintz have been cast in supporting roles among other familiar names, including those of Fawad Khan and Farhan Akhtar.