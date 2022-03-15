Ms Marvel trailer: Iman Vellani stars as Marvel’s Muslim superhero

MCU is ready to welcome another superhero to the mix. Marvel on Tuesday released the trailer of Iman Vellani starrer Ms Marvel. The web series is the story of a Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan who wants to be like Captain Marvel. The trailer introduces us to Kamala and her world. We also see Kamala becoming a superhero.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights is the song chosen for the trailer and it fits perfectly well with Kamala’s journey. The visual aesthetic of the show also seems quite promising

Watch Ms Marvel trailer here:

The series features Asian and American actors, including Mohan Kapur, Nimra Bucha, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman and Travina Springer.

It was earlier reported that Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will also be a part of Ms Marvel. However, official word on their characters is awaited. Fawad had earlier told Film Companion, “It was good fun. The cast and the people that I worked with but I’m sorry I can’t say anything more than that.”

Ms Marvel starts streaming from June 8 on Disney Plus Hotstar.