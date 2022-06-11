Jurassic World Dominion, Ms Marvel, The Broken News: Top shows, films to watch this weekend

Gargantuan beasts living amongst us or the girl-next-door blossoming into a superhero? Trust filmmakers to come up with engaging content week after week. I, for one, still remember the awe I felt when I first saw dinosaurs walking the earth in Jurassic Park. The magic has somewhat faded as a beloved film turned into a money-making franchise but as the OGs of Jurassic — Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill — return, perhaps I will give Jurassic World Dominion a whizz. For others, there is Ms Marvel with its refreshing tone and mood, giving us all a break from the regular MCU offerings that were really getting old. Kamala Khan as a South Asian superhero with bangles and desi parents with their desi rules? Where is that remote now?

Here is everything that is landing near you this weekend, besides dinos and girls in a cape. Pick your weekend binge.

Jurassic World Dominion: In cinemas

The Colin Trevorrow directorial picks up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom that concluded with dinosaurs escaping into the world after being freed. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively as they are on the race to save the world along with Dern, Neill and Goldblum. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta found the film to be “a stodgy, too-constructed affair.” In her two-star review of the film, she wrote, “No effort has been spared in making this one’s canvas bigger, but that doesn’t make the film necessarily better. We are even reunited with the OG trio, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.”

Janhit Mein Jaari: In cinemas

The social comedy, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, revolves around a girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. It traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboo around th use of condoms. Shubhra Gupta gave the movie a 2.5 stars rating and wrote in her review, “The film uses humour well enough up to a point, to make its point — that it’s no sin to talk up protection during sex.”

The Broken News: ZEE5

The ZEE5 show, The Broken News brings back Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre to screen. It is an official adaptation of the popular British series Press. Directed by Vinay Waikul, it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Indraneil Sengupta, among others. Shubhra Gupta feels the show is “more of a crime thriller than a cautionary tale.” She wrote, “Just in case the web series is deemed ‘too real’, lots of highly-dramatised elements are bunged in, which keep the series sliding into filmi territory.”

Ms Marvel: Disney Plus Hotstar

Touted as the first South Asian superhero ensemble project, Ms Marvel follows the journey of its teenage heroine, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American youth who discovers herself while living a seemingly ordinary life in the US. Created by Bisha K Ali and starring Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Alyy Khan, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh, Ms Marvel is the seventh Disney+ MCU series. As per Indianexpress.com, the series has done “a swell job balancing the superhero sensibilities of MCU storytelling with a sweet and entertaining coming-of-age story of a young girl discovering her place in the world. It is a story that has been done before, but never this well.”

Hustle: Netflix

Netflix film Hustle has actor Adam Sandler in the role of an American basketball scout who, after being fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the US to prove that they both have the caliber to make it to the NBA. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar called the film a “solid sports drama”. In his 4-star rated review, he wrote, “Adam Sandler proves, once and for all, that everybody would be far better off if he were to quit making the kind of trash that he’s usually associated with and shift focus to more dramatic cinema.”

777 Charlie: In cinemas

Looking to watch something lighter that takes you away from the worries of your everyday life? 777 Charlie can be a good pick. The film revolves around the relationship between a man and his pet dog. In his review of the film, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Amid larger-than-life, violence-prone cinema we have watched this year, this Rakshit Shetty-starrer offers a quieter experience of self-reflection about the absurdity of life.”

Code M Season 2: Voot Select

Spanning across eight episodes, Code M Season 2 is directed by Akshay Choubey. Led by actor Jennifer Winget, the show follows the story of fearless army officer Monica Mehra who gets tasked with investigating a case related to assassination of several Indian army officers. However, after multiple failed attempts to conclude the probe, Monica finds herself in a predicament when she discovers that the key to all the mysteries lies in her past. It also stars Tanuj Virwani and Swanand Kirkire.