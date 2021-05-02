Ms Marvel’s leaked set photos reveal Iman Vellani’s comic-accurate Kamala Khan costume

Ms Marvel, which is part of MCU's phase 4, will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021. (Photo: Iman Vellani/Instagram and Marvel Comics)

A few set photos from the upcoming Disney+ MCU series Ms Marvel have surfaced online. The pictures have revealed the costume of Iman Vellani’s superhero. It is remarkably comic-accurate and looks great despite any post-production changes that will be applied later.

Created by Bisha K. Ali, Ms Marvel also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, among others. Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also filmed for an MCU project recently, and there is a chance that it is Ms Marvel.

Iman, a Canadian born to Pakistani immigrants, will play the role of the Pakistani-American teenager called Kamala Khan, who becomes a superhero called Ms Marvel.

Iman Vellani looks ripped right out the comics as new images show the actress in her #MsMarvel outfit (@JustJared) pic.twitter.com/Qe4fQTS4jH — Geek Vibes News (@GeekVibesNews) May 1, 2021

The Kamala Khan iteration of Ms Marvel is a relative newcomer in the world. The character debuted in a 2015 comic series by G Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona. She was the first Muslim Marvel superhero to have her own comic series.

Belonging to Jersey City, New Jersey, in comics, Kamala took up the title of Ms Marvel after Carol Danvers, her idol, became Captain Marvel. Danvers was previously Ms Marvel. She has shape-shifting powers due to her inhuman lineage after the exposure to Terrigen Mist.

Brie Larson played the role of Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel in the film of the same name and reprised it in Avengers: Endgame.

Vellani will also appear in the role in the Captain Marvel sequel.

Ms Marvel, which is part of MCU’s phase 4, will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021.