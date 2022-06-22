This Shahid Kapoor song features in Ms Marvel wedding scene, fans have mixed feelings about it

New Disney Plus series Ms Marvel has a ton of desi references, from talking about Riz Ahmed’s music group Swet Shop Boys to discussing Kamala Khan’s favourite Shah Rukh Khan film, there seems to be enough to satisfy the South Asian fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And now, in a new promo clip for today’s episode, Kamala Khan is seen wearing the traditional salwar suit on her sibling’s wedding as she dances her heart out to a peppy Punjabi Bollywood track, “Dil Bole Hadippa,” from the Shahid Kapoor-Rani Mukerji movie of the same name.

In the said video, even Kamala’s American friend is seen matching steps with her to the dance number as the crowd around them goes wild.

It’s wedding season! 💃 Check out this clip from a brand new episode of #MsMarvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OTdnIAigFT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 21, 2022

However, some fans have mixed feelings about including this upbeat number in the show, with one commenting, “So this helps to the plot in what way? Hopefully they delete this scene and keep this as a boring extra.” Another wrote, “This is the worst marvel series yet, just cringe worthy to watch. It’s like watching Nickelodeon or Disney kids channel.” But a few were happy to see the clip, as one of them mentioned, “Finally, some representation!” A user defended the maker’s choice and stated, “You can clearly see that this is at the wedding and they’ve been talking about the wedding for the past 2 episodes.”

Created by Bisha K Ali and starring newbie Iman Vellani in the lead, Ms Marvel has been receiving a largely positive response from the critics. So far, it has an enviable 96 per cent critics rating and 83 per cent audience rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Ms Marvel is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.