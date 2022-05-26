‘There’s no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie’: Ms Marvel first reactions reveal MCU’s newest superhero is an SRK fan

The first reactions to Ms Marvel, the upcoming Disney+ series that’ll serve as the MCU debut of the titular teenage character, have arrived online. Critics were provided early access to two of the six episodes, and on early Thursday, they took to social media with their reactions.

Unsurprisingly for a show about a Pakistani-American teen, the show appears to have many references to South Asian pop-culture. Starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel, the series also features popular desi names such as Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Alyy Khan and others.

Critic Courtney Howard wrote, “They shout-out BAAZIGAR, DDLJ and SRK (‘There’s no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie’) in #MsMarvel episode 2 so *obviously* it’s the best Marvel series ever.”

“I’ve seen the first 2eps of #MsMarvel, and boy, I love Baazigar, all-time performance, but it’s not his best movie. Veer-Zaara, Swades, Chak De India, DDLJ, Devdas, Dil Se, & K3G should all be top ten. Kamala is right though, ‘There’s no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie’,” another critic wrote.

BBC Asian Network’s Haroon Rashid wrote, “LOVED the first 2 eps of Ms Marvel. This is the South Asian rep I want to see. Sugar-coated saunf, dialogue about @iamsrk’s best film, a soundtrack including @hasanraheeem’s Peechay Hutt. Kamala Khan is unapologetically brown and I LOVE IT.”

Overall, the initial reactions to the the series appear to be positive, with critics praising the show’s lighthearted tone and clever coming-of-age comedy. Many also compared it to the Spider-Man movies. People also praised the South Asian representation in the show. “Marvel isn’t trying to hide Kamala’s heritage or faith. She’s very clearly Pakistani & Muslim & her identity is important to the story. There’s at least a genuine effort at cultural & religious representation in #MsMarvel that wasn’t quite as strong in Moon Knight,” another person commented.

Created by Bisha K Ali and also starring Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh, Ms Marvel is the seventh Disney+ MCU series. It’ll premiere on June 8.