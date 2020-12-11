Ms Marvel’s first look reveals MCU’s Pakistani-American superhero

Ms Marvel will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021. (Photo: Disney+)

Ms Marvel is finally coming to the screen, with Iman Vellani donning the role of Kamala Khan and her superhero alter-ego.

Iman, a Canadian born to Pakistani immigrants, will play the role of the shape-shifting superhero in a Disney+ TV series and will also reprise the role in the second Captain Marvel movie.

So who is Ms Marvel?

The Kamala Khan iteration of Ms Marvel is a relative newcomer in the world. The character debuted in a 2015 comic series by G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona. She was the first Muslim Marvel superhero to have her own comic series.

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world’s imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Kamala is a teenage Pakistani-American from Jersey City, New Jersey. She took up the title of Ms Marvel after Carol Danvers, her idol, became Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson played the role of Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel in the film of the same name and reprised it in Avengers: Endgame.

A video dedicated to Ms Marvel’s live-action debut was unveiled by Marvel during Disney’s Investor Day. The video features interviews of head screenwriter and executive producer Bisha K Ali, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and other members of the crew behind the show, as well as Iman herself.

We also get to see a little bit of the footage in which Kamala can be seen idolising the Avengers (Carol Danvers most of all) and figuring out her identity and relationships. Not only is Ms Marvel an exciting character, she will be MCU’s first teenage superhero after Peter Parker or Spider-Man.

Ms Marvel will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021.

