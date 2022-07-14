scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Ms Marvel makers explain whether the post-credits cameo is real: ‘What you’re seeing is exactly what you think you’re seeing’

Ms Marvel ended on a high note with a much-awaited cameo by another MCU superhero.

July 14, 2022 4:13:03 pm
ms marvel kamala khanMs Marvel is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar in India. (Photo: Screengrab/Disney+)

Ms Marvel‘s season finale was everything fans could ask for. And we don’t just mean all the action, but also THAT long awaited cameo in the post-credits.

*SPOILERS*

The intense action and drama that unfolds at Kamala Khan’s high school in the final episode ensures she’s able to not just protect her friends and the town, but also embrace her powers thoroughly.

Also read |Iman Vellani says she ‘freaked out’ after discovering that reveal in the Ms Marvel finale: ‘I emailed Kevin Feige in all-caps’

After the high school standoff, Kamala is back in her room. And just when Kamala’s mother calls her, her magical bangle begins to glow. Before Kamala realises, she’s sucked into a void, smashing through the door of the closet. And out of the closet emerges her idol, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. While Carol appears to be shocked at her landing in an unknown house, she realises it is somehow connected to her when she gets hold of a torn piece of Captain Marvel’s poster.

ms marvel finale episode Kamala Khan learns to embrace her powers thoroughly in Ms Marvel’s finale episode. (Photo: Screengrab/Disney+)

Captain Marvel’s cameo has left fans wondering if it was really her or if Kamala Khan transformed into the MCU superhero. Addressing the fan theories, Ms Marvel showrunner Bisha K Ali told Deadline, “That is Carol Danvers in Kamala’s bedroom. What you’re seeing is exactly what you think you’re seeing. That’s her, there’s no magic there. All I can say beyond that is to enjoy the movie in one year’s time.”

Bisha added, “The joy I felt seeing her standing in Kamala’s bedroom I can’t describe. It was perfect. That’s been Kamala’s place for safety and where she expresses herself. So seeing Captain Marvel standing in that space, there’s just so much joy in that scene.”

Also read |How Ms Marvel went from being worst-rated MCU show to getting 98% approval ratings, emerged as Marvel’s best show
captain marvel cameo brie larson ms marvel Brie Larson makes a cameo as Captain Marvel in Ms Marvel finale. (Photo: Screengrab/Disney+)
More on Marvel |Chris Evans supports Anthony Mackie, rejects rumours of returning to MCU: ‘Sam Wilson will be Captain America’

As revealed by the end slate of the show, Ms Marvel will be seen next in upcoming MCU movie The Marvels. Joining her will be Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The Nia DaCosta directorial is currently under production, and is expected to release in 2023.

