Ms Marvel makers explain whether the post-credits cameo is real: ‘What you’re seeing is exactly what you think you’re seeing’

Ms Marvel‘s season finale was everything fans could ask for. And we don’t just mean all the action, but also THAT long awaited cameo in the post-credits.

*SPOILERS*

The intense action and drama that unfolds at Kamala Khan’s high school in the final episode ensures she’s able to not just protect her friends and the town, but also embrace her powers thoroughly.

After the high school standoff, Kamala is back in her room. And just when Kamala’s mother calls her, her magical bangle begins to glow. Before Kamala realises, she’s sucked into a void, smashing through the door of the closet. And out of the closet emerges her idol, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. While Carol appears to be shocked at her landing in an unknown house, she realises it is somehow connected to her when she gets hold of a torn piece of Captain Marvel’s poster.

Captain Marvel’s cameo has left fans wondering if it was really her or if Kamala Khan transformed into the MCU superhero. Addressing the fan theories, Ms Marvel showrunner Bisha K Ali told Deadline, “That is Carol Danvers in Kamala’s bedroom. What you’re seeing is exactly what you think you’re seeing. That’s her, there’s no magic there. All I can say beyond that is to enjoy the movie in one year’s time.”

Bisha added, “The joy I felt seeing her standing in Kamala’s bedroom I can’t describe. It was perfect. That’s been Kamala’s place for safety and where she expresses herself. So seeing Captain Marvel standing in that space, there’s just so much joy in that scene.”

As revealed by the end slate of the show, Ms Marvel will be seen next in upcoming MCU movie The Marvels. Joining her will be Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The Nia DaCosta directorial is currently under production, and is expected to release in 2023.