Farhan Akhtar turns a philosopher in Ms Marvel, makers reveal his first look: ‘What you seek is seeking you’

Marvel Studios on Wednesday revealed the first look of Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar in its latest web series, Ms Marvel. The clip hints that Farhan might be playing a mystic character, and going by his look, he is a philosopher or guide to Kamala Khan’s superhero. He utters the words, “What you seek is seeking you”.

Ms Marvel premiered on Disney+ today. And much to the excitement of its Asian and Indian fans, the show boasts of a desi cast, also including Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Farhan had on Tuesday shared a note of gratitude to the cast and crew for their “conscious inclusiveness”, and also gave a special shout-out to Iman Vellani, who plays the titular role. “The show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent,” an excerpt from Farhan’s note read.

In another video, Iman Vellani talks abut her love for Bollywood, just like her character Kamala. While she said it was exciting to share screen space with Farhan after watching his movies while growing up, she picked Aamir Khan as her favourite Indian actor. “Farhan has so many stories to tell. He looks so cool in our show, it’s crazy that I’ve grown up watching him, and now I’m working with him,” Iman said in the video.

Touted as the first South Asian superhero ensemble project, Ms Marvel revolves around Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American youth. It traces the journey of the teenager towards self-discovery as she realises her true worth while living a seemingly ordinary life in the US.

Ms Marvel also stars South Asian actors like Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Sagar Shaikh and Nimra Bucha. Speaking about Farhan and Fawad being part of the show, Mohan Kapur told Hindustan Times, “When we heard that Fawad and Farhan are doing it (the show), we were so excited. Imagine the flip the show is going to get in South Asia and world over, because they have fans all over. It’s a huge thing. It’s very small if you start thinking ‘I am in more episodes, so why are they talking about them’. That’s a very small way of thinking. They propped us up,” Mohan said when asked about Farhan and Fawad roles.”