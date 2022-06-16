scorecardresearch
Ms Marvel discusses love for Shah Rukh Khan and his films in latest episode. Watch video

Ms Marvel, starring Iman Vellani in the lead role, is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022
ms marvelShah Rukh Khan has found a new fan in Ms Marvel. (Photo: Marvel, SRK/Instagram)

Everyone is a Shah Rukh Khan fan. Yes, even in the Marvel universe. As some of you might know, the new Disney Plus Hotstar series Ms Marvel is peppered with desi references. And, among them is a reference to SRK.

In the second episode of the series, Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan is seen sitting in a car with a bunch of her buddies. She asks her high school crush Kamran if he, like her, is into Bollywood movies. The boy responds in the affirmative and says he does watch Bollywood, but only those starring the greats of Hindi cinema, like Shah Rukh Khan.

This statement from Kamran evokes a positive reaction from Kamala who then commends her new friend’s taste in films and says, “It’s not a surprise you like Baazigar, it’s only SRK’s best work.” The duo also brings up the blockbuster romance Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) into the conversation, which featured the hit pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

Also Read |‘There’s no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie’: Ms Marvel first reactions reveal MCU’s newest superhero is an SRK fan

Earlier, Ms Marvel creators had expressed their desire to work with SRK. Writer Sana Amanat told ET Times, “If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again!”

Clearly, it’s impossible to escape Shah Rukh Khan’s charms. Meanwhile, SRK is yet to comment on all the compliments he’s been getting from the Ms Marvel team.

