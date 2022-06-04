Ms Marvel actor Mohan Kapur on Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan being part of the Marvel series: ‘They propped us up’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to introduce Pakistani-Canaian actor Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel, in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series. While Iman plays the titular role of Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan, veteran TV and film actors Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff, and Indian-American actor Saagar Shaikh, join the cast as Iman’s father, mother and elder brother, respectively. But apart from the main cast, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan are also set to make their Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel. However, their roles are comparatively smaller than the rest of the cast. As per reports, the two are set to play pivotal cameos.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mohan Kapur said that Farhan and Fawad are big enough to attract more eyeballs to the series, which is set to start streaming on the OTT platform from June 8 onwards. “They are stars. Just on hearing their names, the audience goes to buy tickets. They have earned that. We are making their mark. They are actually helping us,” he said.

He added that when the cast heard that Farhan and Fawad are doing the show, they were very excited. “When we heard that Fawad and Farhan are doing it (the show), we were so excited. Imagine the flip the show is going to get in South Asia and world over, because they have fans all over. It’s a huge thing. It’s very small if you start thinking ‘I am in more episodes, so why are they talking about them’. That’s a very small way of thinking. They propped us up,” Mohan said when asked about Farhan and Fawad roles.”

Zenobia, who plays Kamala’s mother Muneeba, added that the project is always bigger than the cast. “You have to stay on the side of the product. You can’t be on your side. The product matters. The individual doesn’t,” she concluded.

Ms Marvel will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 8 onwards.