Ms Marvel actor Iman Vellani calls Farhan Akhtar ‘fascinating’, says she is an Aamir Khan fan

Actor Iman Vellani is a Bollywood fan, just like her character Kamala Khan in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Ms Marvel. The Marvel show features a couple of popular South Asian actors, including Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan and Mohan Kapur.

In a statement, Iman called 3 idiots and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara her favourite films and said that Farhan Akhtar is one of the ‘most fascinating’ people she has worked with. “My experience working with Farhan was amazing, he has so many stories to share. On set, we’d have quiet moments, and he would just be telling me stories about going sky-diving, what it’s like filming other movies and his career in general. I find him such a fascinating person to listen to and he looks so cool in our show. It’s crazy that I grew up watching him, and now I am working with him,” she said.

While Kamala Khan is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic films in the series, Iman revealed that she is an Aamir Khan fan. When asked about a Bollywood actor she would like to team up with, Iman again answered Aamir Khan and said he is a phenomenal actor and that she has watched all his movies.

In a recent tweet, Farhan penned an emotional note of gratitude to the cast and crew, and gave a special shout-out to Iman. He wrote, ” “I’m proud to be a part of their conscious inclusiveness. The show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent. And last, but not the least, in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and charmed by her.”

The first episode of Ms Marvel released on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 8.