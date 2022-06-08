scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

Ms Marvel actor Iman Vellani calls Farhan Akhtar ‘fascinating’, says she is an Aamir Khan fan

Iman Vellani said that Farhan Akhtar is one of the 'most fascinating' people she has worked with.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 7:55:20 pm
Farhan Akhtar, ms marvelFarhan Akhtar makes his MCU debut (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram and Marvel Studios)

Actor Iman Vellani is a Bollywood fan, just like her character Kamala Khan in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Ms Marvel. The Marvel show features a couple of popular South Asian actors, including Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan and Mohan Kapur.

In a statement, Iman called 3 idiots and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara her favourite films and said that Farhan Akhtar is one of the ‘most fascinating’ people she has worked with. “My experience working with Farhan was amazing, he has so many stories to share. On set, we’d have quiet moments, and he would just be telling me stories about going sky-diving, what it’s like filming other movies and his career in general. I find him such a fascinating person to listen to and he looks so cool in our show. It’s crazy that I grew up watching him, and now I am working with him,” she said.

Also Read |Farhan Akhtar turns a philosopher in Ms Marvel, makers reveal his first look: ‘What you seek is seeking you’

While Kamala Khan is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic films in the series, Iman revealed that she is an Aamir Khan fan. When asked about a Bollywood actor she would like to team up with, Iman again answered Aamir Khan and said he is a phenomenal actor and that she has watched all his movies.

In a recent tweet, Farhan penned an emotional note of gratitude to the cast and crew, and gave a special shout-out to Iman. He wrote, ” “I’m proud to be a part of their conscious inclusiveness. The show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent. And last, but not the least, in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and charmed by her.”

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 8, 2022: How relevant ‘Agneepath’ or ‘Pub...Premium
UPSC Key-June 8, 2022: How relevant ‘Agneepath’ or ‘Pub...
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challengesPremium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...Premium
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely todayPremium
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely today
More Premium Stories >>

The first episode of Ms Marvel  released on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 8.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra serves another glam look
Priyanka Chopra serves another glam look, Jameela Jamil says ‘I gasped’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement