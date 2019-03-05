Toggle Menu
MS Dhoni to feature in Hotstar’s docu-drama Roar of the Lion

Cricketer MS Dhoni is all set to present his story on streaming service Hotstar. A teaser of Hotstar Special Roar of the Lion was released recently and in the clip, we can hear Dhoni's calm and collected voice telling the audience that he is here to tell them about a special episode of his life.

MS Dhoni’s docu-drama Roar of the Lion will be available for streaming on Hotstar from March 20 onwards

Cricketer MS Dhoni is all set to present his story on streaming service Hotstar. And in case you are wondering, no, we are not talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Roar of the Lion is the first big release of Hotstar Specials, which features shows from India’s most acclaimed storytellers. Every show that will be released on the platform will be available in seven languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Called MSD, Mahi, Captain Cool, Thala and more by the billions of fans that cheer him on and off the field, MSD’s story is known to all. Or so you think! He has another story to tell, one that not even his closest friends know. What is it all about? His toughest moment as a sportsman, cricketer, captain, husband, father or more?”

On his collaboration with Hotstar, MS Dhoni said, “I am excited to see my first production collaboration come to life. The story and the narrative are unique, and we believe it has found a perfect home in the bold and non-conforming Hotstar Specials.”

