MS Dhoni’s first look as Atharva in mythological sci-fi series revealed, watch video

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni on Wednesday revealed the first look of his graphic novel titled Atharva: The Origin. It is based on writer Ramesh Thamilmani’s work. Touted to be mythological sci-fi web-series, it is backed by Dhoni Entertainment.

In the first look clip, we see Dhoni in an animated avatar on a battlefield with his character fighting against a demon-like army. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2019, seems to be exploring newer avenues, and Atharva happens to be one among that.

The “new age graphic novel” was announced in 2020 as “an adaptation of an unpublished book by debutant author”. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who is the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, spoke about producing the series. She called it a “thrilling series”.

“The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.

“We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film,” Sakshi said in a statement previously.

Dhoni Entertainment, the media company founded by the couple also produced their debut project — the docu series Roar of the Lion for Disney+ Hotstar in 2019.