Mrunal Thakur wraps up first season of Baahubali Before The Beginning

Mrunal Thakur on Thursday said she has finished shooting for the first season of Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

Advertising

The actor is starring as a young Sivagami in Netflix’s ambitious live-action series based on Anand Neelakantan’s 2017 book The Rise of Sivagami.

“We are done with season one. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the Mahishmati kingdom before ‘Baahubali’ film series in two-three months,” Mrunal told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

The series, co-directed by Deva Katta and Praveen Sataru, will trace the dramatic rise of Queen Sivagami and her empire.

Advertising

South star Ramya Krishnan played a role in the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, directed by SS Rajamouli.

The actor said the role of Sivagami attracted her to the project.

“Everybody knows what happened later (in the films). People are more curious to know what must have happened earlier. I think the mystery is all about that, which I’m sure people will enjoy,” she added.

Mrunal, who recently featured in films such as Batla House and Super 30, said she wants to do a dance-based project that would involve Kathak.

“Before doing Super 30 I had this mental blockage that I will never be able to dance, especially Kathak. So that one barrier is broken. I am looking forward to doing a project which has a lot of Kathak. If there is a Devdas 2, I’d love to be a part of it.”

The actor walked the ramp at the LFW for Aavaran Udaipur. The label presented its new collection, An Ode to Dabu, at the fashion gala.

Mrunal said she likes how the brand is about getting back to the roots.

“There’s this traditional vibe and at the same time there is no age bracket and for any occasion. They use natural dyes like tea, indigo or turmeric. The process is longer, but once when the karigar makes the outfit, it’s worth wearing it,” she said.