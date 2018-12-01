Mrunal Thakur on playing Sivagami in Baahubali Before the Beginning: To match up to Ramya Krishnan was a challenge

At See What’s Next Asia, streaming giant Netflix announced that it will soon be releasing the web series Baahubali: Before the Beginning. The story’s primary plot will revolve around the character of Sivagami and will trace her rise to power in Mahishmati kingdom.

Elaborating further on the show’s narrative, director Deva Katta said, “The story backtracks to the beginning of Baahubali, about 75 years from the conclusion of the Baahubali story. We are digging deeper into the story with the characters, within the Mahishmati world.”

Mrunal Thakur, who has acted in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Har Yug Mein Ayega Ek Arjun, plays the lead role of Sivagami (portrayed in films by Ramya Krishnan) in the show. “For me, when I gave the audition, of course, it was not easy. When I saw Baahubali part 1 and 2, the benchmark was really high. To match up to Ramya, who plays Sivagami in the movies, was a challenge,” Mrunal said.

Talking about her character in the series, the actor said, “She’s got a sense of the motherhood, and at the same time, she has got a sense of what is right and what is wrong. She wants to be equal. I don’t know if I will get to play a warrior in real life, but through this project, I am living my dream. I am so glad that I got a chance to play this character.”

Co-director Praveen Sataru added that the Baahubali films were just a small part of the Baahubali universe. “The film is just the tip of the iceberg, what we are doing with the series is exploring deeper into the characters and deeper into the terrain of Mahishmati. It’s gonna be much bigger, much better, much meaner. We are covering the length and breadth of India, this is not just going to be a South Indian, North India series, it’s a pan-India series,” Praveen said.

The show also stars Rahul Bose and Atul Kulkarni in significant roles.