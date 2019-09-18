Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwary to lead Karan Johar’s Ghost Stories

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwary will be playing the leads in Karan Johar’s segment of the Netflix film Ghost Stories. While Mrunal was last seen in Super 30, Avinash made heads turn with his debut in Imtiaz Ali’s production venture Laila Majnu last year.

Interestingly, this is the first time Karan Johar will be helming a horror flick.

Ghost Stories is an anthology of four short films that will be directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

It is a sequel to Netflix’s Lust Stories, which was also directed by the aforementioned filmmakers.

Karan Johar’s digital arm Dharmatic Entertainment had recently announced its partnership with Netflix.

“What we have decided to do is basically come together to create content to empower not only ourselves, but also the consumer, and to make sure that we can create diverse content across genres, and engage not just an Indian or diaspora audience but an Asian audience,” Karan Johar told PTI in an interview.

The director added that his experience with Netflix via Lust Stories prompted him to consider this partnership seriously.