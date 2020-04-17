Follow Us:
Friday, April 17, 2020
Mrs Serial Killer trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee headline this twisted thriller

Mrs Serial Killer stars acqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film starts streaming on Netflix from May 1.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Published: April 17, 2020 12:37:57 pm
Mrs Serial Killer trailer Mrs Serial Killer starts streaming on May 1.

The trailer for Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina, is out, and the one-and-a-half-minute clip has certainly left us intrigued.

Here, we see that Bajpayee’s character has been put behind bars for being a serial killer by Raina’s character, who is a cop. Fernandez, who plays Bajpayee’s wife, is convinced about her husband’s innocence and concocts a weird plan to save her husband, even if it results in someone else’s death.

Watch the trailer of Mrs Serial Killer:

While a big part of the story has been given out in the trailer, we hope the makers have held back the juicy parts.

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Drive on Netflix alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Bajpayee, who has made a mark in the web space with The Family Man, was last seen in 2019’s Sonchiriya. Mohit Raina received a lot of acclaim for his work in ZEE5’s Kaafir.

Mrs Serial Killer is directed by Shirish Kunder. It will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.

