Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina join the cast of Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer

The makers of Mrs Serial Killer on Monday announced that versatile actor Manoj Bajapyee and television star Mohit Raina will join the film’s cast. The Shirish Kunder directorial, which features Jacqueline Fernandez in the titular role, is an original Netflix movie that has been produced by ace Bollywood choreographer-director Farah Khan.

Advertising

Manoj, who had earlier teamed with Kunder for a digital film titled Kriti, said that he is quite excited at the prospect of joining hands with the director once again.

“It has been a couple of years since our short film, Kriti, created a massive buzz in the digital world. Loved every moment on the set with Shirish Kunder as a director. When he called me to do this small yet very significant part in Mrs Serial Killer, I couldn’t delay in saying yes to it, as I found the script quite engaging. This is my first film with Netflix and it has been a memorable journey with them. And about the film, as Shirish says, ‘What you see is not necessarily what you get’,” Manoj Bajpayee said.

Mohit Raina, who will be partnering with Netflix for the first time, said, “I have had a fantastic experience bringing a conflicted character to life in Mrs Serial Killer, and his dynamic with the other characters in the film only adds to the mystery surrounding him. This is my first film with Netflix and the idea of reaching over 149 million people across the world at one go is truly overwhelming. I have had a blessed year and want to present the best yet with this film.”

The official synopsis of Mrs Serial Killer reads, “When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent.”