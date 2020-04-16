Mrs Serial Killer: Here’s the first look of Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandez and Mohit Raina

Mrs Serial Killer will stream on Netflix from May 1. Mrs Serial Killer will stream on Netflix from May 1.

After announcing the release date of Netflix original film Mrs Serial Killer, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandez and Mohit Raina among others, the makers have unveiled the look of its lead cast.

Director Shirish Kunder shared Jacqueline’s look from the mystery thriller. Along with it, he wrote, “Introducing: @Asli_Jacqueline as Sona Mukerjee. A loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband’s innocence. How far will she go for love? Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1 on @NetflixIndia.”

Manoj Bajpayee raised the expectations from the Netflix film and intrigued his fans by sharing his look as Dr Mrityunjoy Mukherjee. He described his character as, “A doctor, a husband, and a murderer?” This is the second time that the actor has joined hands with Kunder. Earlier, the two worked on a 2016 short film titled Kirti.

Mohit Raina plays police inspector Imran Shahid in Mrs Serial Killer. “A glimpse of Inspector Imran Shahid. Is he on a quest for justice or are his intentions twisted? Excited to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1. Don’t miss it as this is my first film with Netflix.❤️❤️” the actor wrote as he shared his first look photo on social media.

The official synopsis of Mrs Serial Killer reads, “When her husband is framed and imprisoned for a string of shocking murders, how far will a doting wife go to prove his innocence?”

The film will begin streaming on Netflix from May 1. It is produced by director Shirish Kunder’s wife Farah Khan.

