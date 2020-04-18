Mrs America first impression: Cate Blanchett shines in this miniseries

Mrs America is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Mrs America is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Mrs America is a Hulu miniseries created by Desperate Housewives and Mad Men alum Dahvi Waller. Set in the 1970s US, the series, starring Cate Blanchett in the lead, is about the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment or ERA by second-wave feminists. ERA guarantees equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex.

The story is told through the eyes of both sides. Opposing the amendment is Blanchett’s Phyllis Schlafly, a staunchly conservative woman who believes ERA is a threat to the “traditional American family.”

The miniseries is mighty entertaining. The era is brought to life in great detail by the makers right down to the costumes, decor and subtle inflections in accent.

The performances are absolutely top-notch. Cate Blanchett is reliably gripping with her nuanced facial expressions that give nothing away, and she even manages to make Schlafly somewhat sympathetic. In another show or movie, Schlafly would have been a villain. Thanks to Blanchett and the writers, she is more than a one-note Dolores Umbridge.

The writing is quite strong, and the well-written dialogues give a genuine feel of the times to the viewer. The effect is almost transportive.

The series also stars Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Paulson and Tracey Ullman.

