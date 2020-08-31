Mr Faisu to make his acting debut with Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes

Faisal Shaikh attained stardom with his creative content on TikTok app.

Social media sensation Faisal Sheikh aka Mr Faisu is set to make his acting debut with ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s action thriller Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes. The show will also star model-actor Ruhi Singh. The young actors had recently featured in the music video of Salim-Sulaiman Merchant’s “Maangi Duaein”.

On Monday, Ekta Kapoor shared the teaser of the show that promises to be an adrenaline-pumping affair. With a young and stylish feel to it, Bang Baang will have Faisu and Ruhi showing off their action chops.

In the video shared by Kapoor, we see Ruhi Singh fending off goons. Soon Faisal Shaikh enters the scene on a bike. While Singh complains about Mr Faisu making a late entry, he resorts to saying that rather than timely, he believes in making a grand entry. After a few tongue-in-cheek dialoguebaazi between them, the couple gears up to shoot the villains.

Sharing the video, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Bang Baang! 💥What happens when a bindass girl and a badass guy meet? Punches and Punchlines fly!Lights… Camera… Action 🔥Unveiling the fantastic cast of the biggest action-thriller of the year – @mr_faisu_07 and @ruhisingh12Ab hoga @altbalaji & @zee5shows par #BangBaang”

Directed by Abhishek Kapur, Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes is scheduled to go on floors in September in Udaipur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd